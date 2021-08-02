Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Juvenile arrested for gunshots downtown

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police officers arrested a juvenile Saturday for a shooting that occurred around 2 p.m. Friday in the area of Anacapa and East Cota Streets.

Detectives learned a suspect fired a gun at victims before fleeing and gathered enough evidence to obtain a search and arrest warrant Saturday.

Officers, detectives, SWAT team members and the Crisis Negotiations Response Team served the warrant around 9 p.m. Saturday at the suspect’s residence in the 400 block of North Milpas Street.

The suspect initially disobeyed law enforcement’s commands amplified by a loudspeaker but eventually exited the residence and was arrested without further resistance.

Traffic was diverted for around two hours while police served the warrant.

The suspect is a 14-year-old Santa Barbara resident. Because the suspect is a juvenile, the name will not be released.

The juvenile is booked at Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall with the following charges: attempted murder (felony), participation in a criminal street gang (felony) and discharging a firearm in commission of a felony (felony).

Investigation is ongoing in portions of the incident.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Missing man found

SANTA BARBARA —A missing at-risk adult, Bradley Boschma, has been found.

He left his home in Canyon County on Saturday and was reported missing and likely in the Santa Barbara area. As of 9 p.m. Sunday, he had been located and reunited with his family. The Santa Barbara Police Department has expressed its thanks to media outlets and the public for their help.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Man missing in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking help locating Augustine Francisco Penofold, a 19-year-old developmentally disabled man. He was in Santa Maria for work without family or friends in town.

Mr. Penofold was last seen at 10 a.m. Sunday near the 600 block of North Oakley Avenue in Santa Maria.

He was wearing a grey baseball hat, black shirt, dark pants and red-brown cowboy boots. He is approximately 5’9” tall, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

SMPD encourages anyone with information to call SMPD Communications at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Power outage by City Hall

SANTA BARBARA — A handful of Southern California Edison customers lost power Sunday while workers repaired equipment near Santa Barbara City Hall.

The outage lasted for a few hours.

— Annelise Hanshaw