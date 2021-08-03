Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Missing man found

SANTA BARBARA — A missing at-risk adult, Bradley Boschma, has been found.

He left his home in Canyon County on Saturday and was reported missing and likely in the Santa Barbara area. As of 9 p.m. Sunday, he had been located and reunited with his family. The Santa Barbara Police Department has expressed its thanks to media outlets and the public for their help.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Sunset Valley Road closes for construction

SOLVANG — Sun Valley Road closes this week for construction that is expected to be completed by March 30.

Crews will be replacing two concrete low-water road crossings at Davy Brown Creek and Munch Creek in the Sisquoc River watershed.

The existing crossings have been weakened by high water flow and are not functioning, so Los Padres National Forest officials plan to install channel-spanning bridges.

Sun Valley Road must be closed in order for crews to excavate the low-water crossings and bring in the new bridges.

Campgrounds and trails accessed from the road will be closed in the interest of public and worker safety. The following are now closed: Catway OHV Trail (Forest Trail No. 29W09), Davy Brown Campground and Nira Campground.

— Annelise Hanshaw

County Fire warns against leaving children, pets in vehicles

Although the weather outside may seem perfect — sunny and 72 degrees —vehicles’ interiors are baking in the sunlight.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department issued a reminder Monday that children or animals left in a car can overheat quickly, potentially suffering injuries like brain damage or death.

Children and pets suffer heat stroke four times faster than adults.

Even when it is 72 degrees, the car can heat up by 40-50 degrees in under an hour, with 70% of the increase rising in the first 30 minutes.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department advises community members to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Those who see a child or pet left in a vehicle should call 9-1-1 and stay nearby, the department said.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Man in prison after murder plea

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office gave the News-Press an update Monday about Larry Lon Lee, who was arrested in 2016 at the Sarasota County Jail in Florida on suspicion of the 1988 murder of Vernon Hart Kendrick, 46, of Montecito. Mr. Lee was 52 at the time of the arrest.

Mr. Lee, who was extradited to California, pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2019, to voluntary manslaughter and continues to serve his 16-year sentence in a California state prison, Senior Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren told the News-Press.

— Dave Mason