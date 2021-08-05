Traffic, crime and fire blotter

SB woman arrested for hit and run of juvenile

COURTESY PHOTOS

Police identified this vehicle as the suspect in a hit-and-run collision Monday.

SANTA BARBARA — A woman was arrested after allegedly striking a juvenile with her car and fleeing the scene.

Santa Barbara Police officers responded to multiple reports of a hit-and-run collision around 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Oceano Avenue and Del Sol Avenue.

A juvenile was riding a bicycle with three friends before being struck by a vehicle. The victim was not seriously injured.

Vehicle parts remained at the scene, which along with a description of the suspect vehicle and plate, aided officers in identifying a suspect.

When one traffic officer responded to the collision, the officer saw a vehicle matching the description and stopped the driver in the area of West Montecito Street and Castillo Street.

Police identified the suspect as Jessica Medoza, 34, of Santa Barbara.

Investigators allege she failed to stay on scene, did not exchange information and did not render aid to the injured child.

Ms. Mendoza is held in the Santa Barbara County Jail with the following charges: hit and run with injury (felony), driving on a suspended license (misdemeanor), driving without an alcohol interlock device (misdemeanor), no proof of insurance (infraction).

Her vehicle was impounded, and bail is $50,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Traffic stop leads to narcotics charges

Santa Barbara Police found large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, suboxone, clonazepam and oxycodone in a subject’s vehicle Monday.

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara Police Department traffic officer stopped a driver for not wearing a seatbelt and found over four pounds of illegal narcotics Monday evening.

The incident started as a simple traffic stop until the driver, Michael J. Diaz, 28, of Buellton, told the officer he did not have a valid license.

The officer asked for the passenger’s license so that the passenger could drive, and police wouldn’t have to tow the car.

Passenger Angelica Sancha Hernandez, 25, of Santa Barbara had a warrant for her arrest. Mr. Diaz had three active warrants and was on parole.

Both were arrested at the scene.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, suboxone, clonazepam and oxycodone. They also located a loaded 9mm handgun and a replica firearm.

Officers impounded the vehicle.

While booking Mr. Diaz at the Santa Barbara County Jail, deputies allegedly found narcotics hidden on him.

He is facing the following charges: felon in possession of a handgun (felony), possession of a controlled substance for sales (felony), transportation of a controlled substance (felony), possession of methamphetamine for sales (felony), transportation of methamphetamine (felony), possession of a high-capacity magazine (misdemeanor), felon in possession of ammunition (misdemeanor), use/manufacture of a false compartment concealing illegal narcotics (misdemeanor) and entering a government facility with contraband (felony).

He also faces previous warrant charges and is being held without bail.

Ms. Hernandez faces charges of possession of narcotic paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of drugs without a prescription (misdemeanor) and the charges of her outstanding warrant.

She is held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Dehydrated hiker airlifted to Cottage

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST — A 21-year-old male called for help after becoming dehydrated on Inspiration Point Trail in Santa Barbara at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Helicopter Four responded to the popular hiking trail to treat the man.

They hoisted him into the helicopter and transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

County Fire would like to remind community members to bring ample water and hike within their limits.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Pacific Surfliner pauses service north of Goleta

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is pausing service at its northernmost stops beginning Sunday while the Narlon Bridge Crossing (built in 1896) over San Antonio Creek in Vandenberg Air Force Base is replaced.

The Pacific Surfliner will not stop in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Grover Beach or San Luis

Obispo until construction is complete.

Train 777 will terminate in Goleta, and Train 774 will originate in Goleta.

Amtrak will not be providing alternate transportation for the northern stops but recommends riders connect to bus routes.

For more information, go to pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Lane closures on State Route 33 in Ojai

OJAI — Caltrans is repaving segments along 37.3 miles of State Route 33 from State Route 150 in Ojai to Lockwood Valley Road beginning Monday. The construction is expected to be finished in December.

Crews will be working on the roadway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Fridays.

One lane will stay open for travel from West Ojai Avenue to El Roblar Drive. North of Roblar, flaggers will direct traffic in alternating directions on one lane.

The $6.6 million project includes removal and replacement of damaged pavement, a slurry seal of the pavement surface and shoulder backing.

Bike lane striping and road bumpers will be removed during construction but will be replaced afterward.

Work is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen issues.

Real-time traffic information is available at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Caltrans would like drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

— Annelise Hanshaw