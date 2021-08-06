Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

At-risk teen missing

COURTESY PHOTO

Christina Castro, 17, of Carpinteria has been reported missing.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating Christina Castro, a 17-year-old from Carpinteria.

She was last seen near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital wearing tan hospital scrubs.

She is approximately 5’5” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who sees Christina to call 911 immediately.

— Annelise Hanshaw



Long-term airport parking full

The long-term parking lot at the Santa Barbara Airport is currently full.

Airport officials suggest travelers carpool, use a rideshare app, call a taxi or park in the economy lot at 140 Frederick Lopez Road in Santa Barbara.

The economy lot includes a quick shuttle to the terminal, which riders will likely share with other passengers.

— Annelise Hanshaw