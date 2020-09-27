Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Fire prompts evacuation

LOS ALAMOS — A vegetation fire broke out Saturday afternoon and led to the evacuation of the Skyview Motel in Los Alamos, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. near the northbound side of Highway 101 near the motel. The blaze was burning uphill toward the motel and all occupants were evacuated, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews performed structure protection and were aided on scene by a bulldozer and water-dropping helicopter. The fire burned an estimated 6.5 acres before the forward progress was stopped, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Fatal rollover crash

ORCUTT — One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning near State Route 135 and Graciosa Road south of Orcutt, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the area around 7:15 a.m. and the lone occupant was declared dead at the scene, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Fire crews remained on scene for a time securing the scene and cleaning up the wreckage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Mitchell White

Four injured in pair of crashes

A total of four people were injured, including one critically, in separate single-vehicle crashes Saturday morning in North and South County.

At 6:04 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of State Route 246 and Casino Drive near the Chumash Casino. A single vehicle crashed and sustained major damage and two occupants were injured, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

A juvenile suffered critical injuries, while an adult suffered moderate injuries. Both were transported via separate ground ambulances to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Around 8 a.m., a vehicle drove off the highway and ended up on its roof near the railroad tracks near Highway 101 in Summerland.

The four occupants removed themselves from the vehicle. Two suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Cottage Hospital, authorities said.

Railroad traffic was halted until around 9:30 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard Avenue to Santa Claus Lane. A similar closure is planned during the overnight hours Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Santa Claus Lane to Bailard Avenue. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Thursday.

The majority of the highway improvements are open, including the new Via Real connection across Carpinteria Creek. All improvements are open on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road.

— Mitchell White

Assistance sought locating at-risk girl

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating an at-risk missing 15-year-old girl.

Jessica Angelica Monreal was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lou Dillon Lane. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, light blue jeans, black and white vans, a gold necklace, gold anklet and a nose piercing on her right nostril, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

She is 5-feet tall, 95 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. If found, please call 911.

— Mitchell White