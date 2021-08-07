Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Truck collision causes vegetation fire near Buellton

BUELLTON — Two semi-trucks collided on Highway 101 north of Buellton on Friday afternoon, sparking a 50×50-foot vegetation fire off the side of the road.

Three engines from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the collision and coinciding fire on Friday, knocking out the blaze within an hour. One person involved in the collision was treated for injuries, according to Daniel Bertucelli, the public information officer for the fire department.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

— Madison Hirneisen

Driver injured after crashing into pole

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department performed major extrication to remove an injured driver from a vehicle that crashed into a pole in Santa Maria Thursday night.

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 1800 block of West Betteravia Road on Thursday night after a driver crashed into a pole.

Major extrication was required to get the driver out of the vehicle, according to Daniel Bertucelli, the public information officer for the fire department. The driver was critically injured and transferred to Marian Regional Medical Center via ground ambulance.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

— Madison Hirneisen

