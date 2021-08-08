Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Construction continues on Highway 101

COURTESY PHOTOS

Various lane closures are scheduled over the next two weeks as work continues on the Highway 101 widening project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

CARPINTERIA — Lane closures are scheduled on Highway 101 for the next two weeks as Caltrans continues construction work on the highway widening project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

The highway will shift to one northbound lane between Santa Monica Road and Sheffield Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. this Monday. A similar shift will take place between Santa Monica Road and North Padaro Lane on Aug. 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Between Aug. 16 and Aug. 19, northbound traffic will shift to one lane between Santa Monica Road and Sheffield Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. During this time frame, the on and off ramps at Bailard Avenue will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Crews are working on undergrounded and relocating overhead facilities near Santa Monica Road and Via Real in Carpinteria and are also installing a new drainage feature (shown in the above photo).

On Aug. 19, crews will close the on and off ramps at Sheffield Drive to North Jameson Lane vehicles to allow crews to shift the northbound freeway lanes onto the new northbound bridge. The open northbound freeway lane will use the off- and on-ramp at Sheffield Drive as a detour during the lane shift, according to a Caltrans news release.

Southbound traffic will also shift down to one lane between Sheffield Drive and Reynolds Avenue on Monday between 8 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. On Aug. 15, traffic will shift to one lane between North Padaro Lane and Reynolds Avenue from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

From Aug. 16 through Aug. 19, traffic will shift to one lane between Sheffield Drive and Reynolds Avenue from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

In addition to these scheduled lane closures, the southbound on-and-off ramps at Sheffield Drive and the on-ramp at Wallace Avenue will remain closed throughout July.

The southbound off-ramp on Sheffield Drive has been closed for 16 months and is expected to reopen at the end of this year, while the on-ramp will remain closed for the duration of the project and is expected to reopen in 2023.

— Madison Hirneisen