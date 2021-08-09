Traffic, crime and fire blotter

At-risk woman missing

Shelly Lynn Simioni was reported missing Saturday.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking help locating Shelly Lynn Simioni, 63, who was last seen near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Saturday.

Police believe she is in the Goleta area.

She is approximately 5’5”, 190 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last reported wearing blue patterned leggings.

Anyone who sees Ms. Simioni or has information may call SBPD at (805) 897-2376.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Man in truck strikes victim, crashes through laundromat windows

A man drove through a laundromat’s front windows Friday night in the 300 block of Meigs Road.

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man intentionally struck a past acquaintance with a truck Friday night before crashing through the windows of a laundromat, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Meigs Road. Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle that had driven through the storefront of a laundromat.

A Santa Barbara Police Department investigation alleges the suspect, 51-year-old Patrick M. Tobin, saw the victim standing in front of the laundromat.

He allegedly hit the victim with a pickup truck, propelling him approximately 20 feet through the windows. The victim sustained mild to moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The report alleges Mr. Tobin backed out of the business and fled the scene. Witnesses chased the truck on foot.

He parked by an adjacent restaurant and was confronted by witnesses. He allegedly drove toward one community member but hit a concrete pillar instead.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department arrived first on scene and detained the suspect until police arrived.

Mr. Tobin is held in the Santa Barbara County Jail with charges of attempted murder (felony) and assault with a deadly weapon (felony). Bail is set at $500,000.

His vehicle was impounded at the scene.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Suspect arrested for downtown hit and run

SANTA BARBARA — Police arrested a suspect after a 14-year-old bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck at 6 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Anacapa and Ortega streets.

According to police, the suspect was traveling south in the 600 block of Anacapa when he rear-ended a juvenile bicyclist also moving south.

The teen was ejected from the bicycle, rolled under the vehicle and dragged around 20 feet. The victim sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The suspect allegedly refused to stop and fled the scene.

Witnesses followed the suspect and provided a detailed description of the suspect and the vehicle to officers.

Santa Barbara Police officers identified the suspect as Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 23, of Santa Barbara.

Law enforcement located Mr. Gonzalez in the 900 block of East Ortega Street and found the suspect vehicle parked near East De La Guerra and Alisos Street.

The truck had fresh damage to the front bumper officers identified as consistent with rear-ending a bicycle. It was impounded.

Mr. Gonzalez appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, so police conducted field sobriety tests. They determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Mr. Gonzalez is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail with charges of hit and run with injury (felony) and driving under the influence causing injury. Bail is $100,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw