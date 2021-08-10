Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Resurfacing to begin along SR135

LOS ALAMOS — Travelers along State Route 135 may encounter delays as construction crews resurface the roadway north of Den Street to the San Antonio Creek Bridge beginning Thursday.

Drivers will have to watch for one-way reversing traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.

The speed limit drops to 45 mph (from 55 mph) in the work zone.

Caltrans estimates delays at or below 15 minutes.

Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is carrying out the $4 million project, and construction is expected to be completed in December.

To receive traffic updates, members of the public may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3138 or visit the District 5 website at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Annelise Hanshaw

At-risk adult located

SANTA BARBARA — Lynn Simioni, 63, who was reported missing Saturday, has been safely located.

The Santa Barbara Police Department appreciates community member assistance locating missing persons.

— Annelise Hanshaw