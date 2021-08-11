Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

SBPD, FBI, Border Patrol helping SB mom find kids

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is working directly with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Border Patrol to locate three missing people.

A Santa Barbara woman reported her husband and two children missing Sunday, saying they’d been gone approximately 24 hours. She was concerned for their well-being.

Police found evidence the father and two children had possibly traveled to Mexico.

Because the investigation may involve another country, the FBI is the lead investigating agency.

— Annelise Hanshaw