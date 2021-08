State Route 135 rollover causes major injuries

COURTESY PHOTO

A vehicle rolled off State Route 135 at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

ORCUTT — A vehicle rollover on State Route 135 near Harris Grade Road at 2 a.m. Wednesday left the driver with major injuries.

The driver, a man in his twenties, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for Treatment.

— Annelise Hanshaw