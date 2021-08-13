Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

COURTESY PHOTO

A 1969 Cessna 172K landed at River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc Wednesday.

Small plane lands at park after engine malfunction

LOMPOC —A small private plane made an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon at River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc. No injuries were reported.

The pilot of the 1969 Cessna 172K, a licensed commercial pilot in his 50s from Paso Robles, was flying six miles east of Lompoc at an altitude of about 2,000 feet. The engine began to stall in the wet weather for undetermined reasons.

According to Lompoc Police Department Sgt. Bryan Dillard, the pilot tried to safely glide to the airport but was unable to reach it. So the pilot circled back and landed at the park.

“It was a very soft landing, very controlled,” Lompoc Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve

Terrones said.

Emergency responders received notification at 2:14 p.m., but the plane had landed at least 30 minutes prior, said Sgt. Dillard.

The Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the incident.

— Annelise Hanshaw

SBPD begins video series

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department recently released its first episode in a series called “Upfront with SBPD” of videos on police-related topics.

The first video, just under five minutes, addresses how SBPD is responding to homelessness.

The series will be published on the City’s webpages, YouTube channel, social media and tv channel.

Future episodes will explore responses to opiate overdoses, community liaison officers, recruitment and retention and the “graveyard” shift.

Anyone with ideas can contact Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale at eragsdale@sbpd.com.

To watch the first video, go to youtu.be/wcBb-DPwJA0.

— Annelise Hanshaw