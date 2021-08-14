Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Sheriff’s Department investigating case involving stolen firearms

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the burglary of a firearms store in the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a business on Hollister Avenue to take a report for the burglary. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that multiple firearms had been stolen and noticed a large hole in the side of the building near the roofline where they believed the subject entered, according to Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

For this investigation, the Sheriff’s Office is working in coordination with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. There were not any arrests as of press time Friday, and a description of the stolen firearms was not available.

Anyone with information about the stolen items should contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150. Individuals can also submit an anonymous tip by calling (805) 681-4171 or sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Madison Hirneisen