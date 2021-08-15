Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man injured in crash in Goleta

GOLETA — A man suffered major injuries after slamming his vehicle into the Fairview Avenue overpass at Highway 101 in the early morning hours Saturday.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and paramedics responded to the crash, which occurred around 12:20 a.m. Saturday. The driver, a male in his 20’s, was treated by Santa Barbara County paramedics and transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Mike Eliason, the public information officer for the fire department.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

— Madison Hirneisen

Lane closures scheduled on Highway 101

COURTESY PHOTOS

Work continues on the Highway 101 widening project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

CARPINTERIA — Lane closures are scheduled on Highway 101 through next Saturday as Caltrans continues construction work on the highway widening project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

The highway will shift to one northbound lane between Santa Monica Road and North Padaro Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. tonight. A similar shift will take place between Santa Monica Road and Sheffield Drive Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Monday, the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed to install temporary lighting. Then on Thursday, crews will close the on and off ramps at Sheffield Drive to North Jameson Lane vehicles to allow crews to shift the northbound freeway lanes onto the new northbound bridge. The open northbound freeway lane will use the off- and on-ramp at Sheffield Drive as a detour during the lane shift, according to a Caltrans news release. North Jameson Lane vehicles will be detoured to enter the northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Road on-ramp, and vehicles exiting the freeway will use the northbound off-ramps at Evans Avenue as a detour.

Southbound traffic will shift to one lane tonight between North Padaro Lane and Reynolds Avenue from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Then, traffic will shift down to one lane between Sheffield Drive and Reynolds Avenue on Monday-Thursday nights this week between 8 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

In addition to these scheduled lane closures, the southbound on-and-off ramps at Sheffield Drive and the on-ramp at Wallace Avenue will remain closed the remainder of this month.

The southbound off-ramp on Sheffield Drive has been closed for 16 months and is expected to reopen at the end of this year, while the on-ramp will remain closed for the duration of the project and is expected to reopen in 2023.

— Madison Hirneisen