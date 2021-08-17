Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

ATM skimmer found at Santa Barbara bank

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is looking for a four-person crew that likely used a concealed “skimming” device to steal debit card information and withdraw thousands of dollars from patrons of the Bank of America branch at 3790 State Street.

SBPD received nearly a dozen reports of fraudulent withdrawals originating from this location from July 4-18.

Suspects mostly operated in the early morning and occasionally used ATMs alongside legitimate customers.

Victims primarily owned California Employment Development Department debit cards, which generally do not have EMV security chips.

Detectives believe suspects may have stayed at a local hotel. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kyle Rapp at (805) 897-2331 or krapp@sbpd.com.

SBPD warns residents against using ATMs or credit card terminals that appear altered or damaged. Report fraud immediately to the affected banking institution, and try to make cash withdrawals in-person rather than at a machine such as an ATM.

— Annelise Hanshaw