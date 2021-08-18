Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Missing person found in apparent motorcycle collision

LOMPOC — Reported missing person John Mario Fuegos of Lompoc was found deceased in an apparent motorcycle collision Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol Officers were investigating a collision along the northbound lanes of Highway 101 just north of the Gaviota tunnel and found a motorcycle and deceased male in some bushes.

They checked the motorcycle’s registration and found it was associated with Mr. Fuegos.

The man was later identified as Mr. Fuegos, and next of kin has been notified.

CHP is investigating the collision.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Cannabis grower faces penalties after alleged Fish and Game Code violations

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley’s consumer and environmental protection unit settled two civil cases against a cannabis-growing operation in Lompoc.

The People alleged that the cultivator Medical Investor Holdings LLC, a.k.a. Vertical Companies, and the non-profit landowner Divine Mercy Inc. violated the Fish and Game Code.

The case states that a road was graded through the Santa Ynez River, an approximately five-acre site within the channel. It allegedly contained hoop houses, underground piping, uncompacted soil, an electrical generator, containers of fertilizer and pesticides and herbicides.

Vertical Companies is paying the following: the County of Santa Barbara, $30,000 for the enforcement of consumer protection laws, $3,000 to reimburse district attorney costs; $5,000 to the Santa Barbara County Treasurer, for the Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund; California Department of Fish and Wildlife, $5,000 for the Fish and Game Preservation Fund, $3,000 for the general fund, $5,000 cost reimbursement; $4,000 to the California Timber Regulation and Forest Restoration Fund.

It is also facing an injunction mandating compliance with the California Fish and Game Code.

The nonprofit landowner Divine Mercy is paying the following: $250 to the County of Santa Barbara for the enforcement of consumer protection laws; $2,500 cost reimbursement to the District Attorney’s office; $2,500 cost reimbursement to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The landowner is also undergoing environmental remediation and restoration and an injunction mandating Fish and Game Code compliance.

“Although these violations were serious and caused environmental harm, we are grateful for the cooperation of Vertical Companies and Divine Mercy during our investigation. Of note is that Divine Mercy is a non-profit entity and their agreement to perform environmental remediation and restoration rendered a reduced civil penalty appropriate,” District Attorney Dudley said in a news release.

— Annelise Hanshaw