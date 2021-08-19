Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

COURTESY PHOTO

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a Sedan on Cathedral Oaks Road Tuesday night.

Deputies investigate fatal crash in Goleta

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle that occurred Tuesday night at Cathedral Oaks Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR around 8:36 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred on Cathedral Oaks Road between Glen Annie and Los Carneros.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a red Kawasaki partially wedged under a green Subaru sedan. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, and the two passengers in the Sedan were uninjured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies closed the portion of Cathedral Oaks Road Tuesday night through the early morning hours Wednesday to conduct an investigation with the Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team (SMART). Thus far, deputies have determined that “drugs, alcohol, impairment and distraction were not a factor for the driver of the Subaru,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The motorcyclist who died in the collision was 22-year-old Mikha Benedictus of Goleta. The cause of the crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

— Madison Hirneisen

Storage shed fire likely tied to arson

GOLETA — A storage shed that caught fire at Girsh Park Little League Park is likely tied to arson, according to information released Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to the shed fire off of Phelps Road in the early morning hours Wednesday. It was quickly extinguished, but the contents of the shed were completely destroyed, according to the department.

After an investigation, county investigators determined that “the most probable cause was arson,” but the investigation continues.

If members of the public have additional information, they are urged to contact fireinfo@sbcfire.com.

— Madison Hirneisen

SMPD in search of missing woman and child

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is requesting help from the public as deputies search for a missing woman and her 4-year-old child.

Maria Vital, 28, and her son, Antonio Monroe, 4, were last seen last Thursday in Santa Maria. Deputies believe they could be travelling in a black 2002 Ford Explorer with California license plate 4UUP858.

Ms. Vital is described as a Hispanic, 5’11” tall, 140 pound woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans. Her son, Antonio, is described as Hispanic, about 3 feet tall and weighing between 40 to 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green and gray long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Maria Vital and/or Antonio Monroe’s possible whereabouts, or location of the associated vehicle, is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

Sheriff’s Office promotes safe driving

GOLETA — Ahead of Labor Day Weekend, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is reminding local residents to always choose to drive safe and sober.

To help keep the community safe heading into the end of summer, the Sheriff’s Office will have extra officers on patrol between now and Sept. 6 looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In addition to the added patrols, deputies will hold a DUI checkpoint Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to Aug. 28 at 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within Goleta.

“Driving impaired is risky and puts yourself and others around you in serious danger,” Sgt. Noel Rivas said in a statement. “If you are taking a road trip over the next few weeks, make good choices and drive like your closest friends and family are in the cars around you.”

Going into the end of summer, the police department is reminding the public to protect themselves and family members by buckling up, getting rid of distractions, following the speed limit and never driving impaired.

— Madison Hirneisen

SB police educates public

SANTA BARBARA — On Friday, the Santa Barbara Police Department will have officers out in the community educating members of the public how to monitor alcohol intake through a program called “Know Your Limit.”

The “Know Your Limit” program raises awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving and how little alcohol it takes to reach the legal driving limit. For anyone 21 and older, the legal limit is a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher.

Officers will be engaging with community members about the “Know Your Limit” program from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. throughout the city this Friday.

“The goal is to help people understand the effects of alcohol so they can make smart decisions about how they get home,” Sgt. Stephanie Trujillo said in a statement. “It only takes a few drinks to impair, and that’s why it is important that people know their limit.”

According to a news release, a person’s height, weight, food intake, drug/medication use and how much they drink over a period of time are all factors that impact BAC.

The average cost of a first-time DUI is approximately $13,500, including vehicle impound fees, fines, attorney fees, auto-insurance hikes and other penalties, according to a news release.

— Madison Hirneisen