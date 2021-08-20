Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

$10,000 offered for burglary information

COURTESY PHOTO

Goodland Guns in Golea was burglarized at some point between late July and early August.

GOLETA — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have donated a $10,000 reward for information related to the arrest of those responsible for the burglary of Goodland Guns in Goleta.

The federal firearms licensee was burglarized sometime between late July and early August.

The suspect(s) cut a hole into the wall to break in and stole five pistols, four shotguns and two rifles.

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to investe the burglary Aug. 12.

The $10,000 reward is part of a national partnership between the ATF and NSSF, in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in firearm theft cases from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150 or leave an anonymous tip at 805-681-4171 or sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind reporters to include as many details as possible and leave contact information if seeking reward money. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of the guilty.

The ATF Los Angeles Field Division and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Vandalism under investigation at Girsh Park

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism that occurred at Gish Park, near a storage shed investigators believe was burned down by an arsonist.

The vandalism damaged a playground area with writing on a sidewalk and a planter area. The writing referenced “burning.”

A sheriff’s deputy responded to the Hochman Family Plaza of Girsh Park at approximately 9:39 a.m. Wednesday to make a report of the vandalism, less than 12 hours after the shed fire.

The shed fire investigation is ongoing. Sheriff’s deputies and the Santa Barbara County Fire investigator will coordinate to determine if the two crimes are linked.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150 or make an anonymous tip at 805-681-4171 or sbsheriff.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw