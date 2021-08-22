Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to identify motorcyclist

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a motorcyclist who drove into a crowd of students at San Marcos High School on Thursday.





SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a motorcyclist who allegedly endangered children on the San Marcos High School campus earlier this week.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified motorcyclist drove onto the school’s campus through a crowd of students on Thursday afternoon. The school’s security footage and student photos show the motorcyclist riding a blue and white 2019 Yamaha YZ250F with a “54” on the front and rear plates.

The driver was wearing a dark colored motocross style helmet and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a “Mammoth California” logo on the front, gray sweatpants and black Vans, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the public with information on the identity of the driver are encouraged to contact San Marcos High School Resource Deputy Sean Hampton at (805) 681-4100. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling (805)681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

— Madison Hirneisen

Lane closures scheduled on Highway 101

CARPINTERIA — Lane closures are scheduled on Highway 101 over the next two weeks as Caltrans continues construction work on the highway widening project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

The highway will shift to one northbound lane between Santa Monica Road and North Padaro Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting tonight and continuing each subsequent Sunday. A similar lane shift will occur on Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound traffic will shift to one lane tonight between North Padaro Lane and Reynolds Avenue from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The same shift will occur next Sunday as well. Later in the week, traffic will shift down to one lane between North Padaro Lane and Reynolds Avenue on Monday-Thursday nights this week between 8 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

On Wednesday and Thursday this week, crews will be closing the southbound on-ramp at Casitas Pass Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to these scheduled lane closures, the southbound on-and-off ramps at Sheffield Drive and the on-ramp at Wallace Avenue will remain closed the remainder of this month.

The southbound off-ramp on Sheffield Drive has been closed for 16 months and is expected to reopen at the end of this year, while the on-ramp will remain closed for the duration of the project and is expected to reopen in 2023.

On Sept. 2, 7th, 8th, and 9th, crews will close Evans Avenue from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. under Highway 101 to remove portions of the old underhang.

— Madison Hirneisen

DA launches sexual assault investigation

SANTA BARBARA — District Attorney Joyce Dudley launched a joint sexual assault investigation with the UCSB Police Department on Friday.

The suspect in the investigation, Arian Eteghaei, is suspected of sexually assaulting several victims, some of which have already come forward and been identified by UCPD detectives. As a result of the pending investigation, Mr. Eteghaei has been charged with several counts of sexual assault.

UCPD detectives believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet been located or contacted. Anyone with information is asked to contact District Attorney Investigator Judith Hall at 805-568-2360.

“The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is well aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for a variety of reasons,” Ms. Dudley said in a statement. “With that in mind, we have many resources available through our Victim/Witness Assistance Division where our advocates will endeavor to ensure that the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by our focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are also available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process.”

Victims and survivors can contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

— Madison Hirneisen

City receives state funding for bike lane project

SACRAMENTO — The California Transportation Commission allocated $290,000 in funding on Thursday to advance the City of Santa Barbara’s plan to install bike lanes on upper De La Vina Street.

The funding will allow the City to advance the project, which will install 0.65 miles of buffered bike lanes and curb extensions at six intersections on Upper De La Vina Street.

The funding provided to the City was a portion of the $1.4 billion the state allocated on Thursday to fund infrastructure repairs and development statewide.

— Madison Hirneisen