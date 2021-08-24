Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Santa Maria Police arrest two in DUI checkpoint

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a DUI checkpoint Saturday night. Police also cited four drivers for operating a vehicle while unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license.

Officers screened 184 vehicles, and no other drivers faced criminal charges.

The checkpoint was located at the 700 block of north Broadway, a location chosen from a history of incidents.

SMPD will hold another checkpoint in upcoming months.

The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Goleta man arrested for attempted murder of roomate

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a possible stabbing Monday afternoon in Goleta.

GOLETA — A Goleta man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly hitting his roommate in the head with an unsharpened sword, causing serious injury.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Tecolote and Aguila avenues.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and found a victim who said the suspect was inside of a residence in the 5700 block of Aguila Avenue.

The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Halber Rodriguez of Goleta, refused to speak with deputies. Backup, including canines, air support, the special enforcement team and crisis intervention team responded to the area.

The suspect’s mother convinced him to step outside, where he was taken into custody at 1:35 p.m.

He is receiving treatment for minor injuries and will be booked in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

— Annelise Hanshaw