Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Semitrailer overturned on State Route 154

COURTESY PHOTO

A semitrailer overturned Tuesday morning on State Route 154 west of Windy Gap.

SANTA BARBARA — State Route 154 closed Tuesday after a semitrailer overturned around 9:12 a.m. west of Windy Gap.

The driver of the truck suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Sheriff’s Office to hold DUI checkpoint Friday

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is holding a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday at an undisclosed location within Goleta.

The location is chosen by law enforcement by looking at the areas of previous DUI crashes and arrests.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer said in a news release. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

— Annelise Hanshaw

Wind turbine blades to delay traffic next week

The transportation of large wind-turbine blades has been postponed from this week to next. Caltrans will announce exact times when certain.

Large transport vehicles will be traveling from the Port of Stockton to Lompoc using State Routes 5 and 46, Highway 101, Union Valley Parkway, State Route 135 and Highway 1.

More trips are planned intermittently over the next three months.

The large transport vehicles collapse in size after delivery and return through the same route. California Highway Patrol vehicles will escort the deliveries, and electronic message boards will inform travelers.

Traffic updates are available online at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Annelise Hanshaw