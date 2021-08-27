Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Fire near Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA — A fire near the Santa Barbara Airport closed a portion of Fairview Avenue Thursday morning, and travelers were rerouted along other roads.

Electricity at the airport was affected for a “minor period of time,” an airport spokesperson told the News-Press, but commercial airport operations were not delayed.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Long-term airport parking continues to reach capacity

SANTA BARBARA — Travelers parking at the Santa Barbara Airport should leave extra time as the long-term parking lot continues to reach capacity Thursdays-Sundays and other peak travel times.

Digital messaging signs on the Fairview Avenue off ramp (from Highway 101) and the 217 freeway exit will warn travelers if the lot is full.

The economy lot is located on Lopez Road off Hollister Avenue, and a shuttle will transport passengers to the terminal.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Highway 101 decedents’ names released

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County coroner released the names of decedents in the collision that occurred at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday along the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road: Natalia Stallworth, 28, of Santa Barbara; Daniel Garcia, 25, of Santa Maria; Eryka Lopez, 23, of Santa Maria.

The coroner also reported the name of the decedent of the collision from 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Winchester Canyon Road: Cameron Martinez, 31, of Solvang.

— Annelise Hanshaw