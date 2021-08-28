Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Arraignment postponed for SB man accused of killing children in Mexico

LOS ANGELES — The arraignment for Michael Taylor Coleman, the Santa Barbara man accused of murdering his two children in Mexico, has been postponed.

The arraignment was originally set to take place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced it was postponed on Friday. Another date for the arraignment has not been set.

Mr. Coleman is currently being held in FBI custody in Los Angeles. Motivated by QAnon conspiracy theories, Mr. Coleman allegedly told FBI officials that he took his two children, Kaleo, 3, and Roxy, 1, to Rosarito, Mexico, and killed them with a fishing gun.

— Madison Hirneisen

Sheriff’s deputies arrest man for assault with deadly weapon

LOMPOC — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lompoc man on Friday after he allegedly threatened a victim with a handgun on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 600-block of Moonglow Road on Thursday after hearing reports of a gun being brandished. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that Daniel Donnelly, 50, had driven to the residence and confronted a victim with a handgun. He then fled the scene in his car, nearly hitting the victim and sideswiping a parked car, according to Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

Mr. Donnelly allegedly returned to his residence in the 600-block of Carina Drive after the confrontation, and deputies set up a perimeter with the assistance of the Sheriff’s K9 unit and the Special Enforcement Team. Deputies attempted to contact Mr. Donnelly several times before obtaining a search and arrest warrant for the suspect and his residence.

At approximately 11:54 p.m., deputies entered Mr. Donnelly’s home, but did not find him inside. During the search, they discovered an unserialized “ghost gun” that is suspected to be the weapon he pointed at his neighbor.

On Friday, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Mr. Donnelly’s home after neighbors reported seeing him in the area. Deputies contacted Mr. Donnelly and took him into custody. He was booked into the Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon (felony), assault with a firearm on a person (felony) and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (felony), according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

— Madison Hirneisen

PVHS discovers social media threat is a hoax

SANTA MARIA — The Pioneer Valley High School administration concluded that rumors of a social media threat involving a gun in a backpack was a hoax on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, PVHS administration became aware of a social media threat involving a video of a gun in a backpack. The administration notified the Santa Maria Police Department late Wednesday.

SMPD deputies were able to connect the social media account to the social media platform of a PVHS student. Police went to the student’s home and recovered a fake gun and concluded the incident was a hoax.

This is the second social media threat that police have determined was a hoax over the course of the last two weeks.

The student will face disciplinary action and parents have been notified.

“Our district will not stand for this type of irresponsible behavior,’’ said Kenny Klein, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District public information officer said in a statement. “It ruins the school’s safe learning environment. We urge parents and guardians to continue speaking to their children about the responsible use of social media and the severe penalties that always follow. We have no further comment. Please respect the privacy of our students, parents and staff.’’

— Madison Hirneisen