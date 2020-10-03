Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man arrested in fatal stabbing

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department has arrested Ernesto Gil Lopez on suspicion of a murder committed at Cacique and Voluntario streets on Thursday night.

According to police spokesman Anthony Wagner, the police department received several 911 calls reporting a Hispanic male lying in the street around 9 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to Cacique and Voluntario streets but did not immediately find a victim.

Several hundred yards to the north on Voluntario Street, officers came across an adult male lying non-responsive after appearing to have been stabbed by a sharp object. It is not yet clear on what kind of weapon was used, Mr. Wagner said.

First responders treated the wounded man and transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He was non-responsive en route and was pronounced dead from his injuries upon arriving at the hospital.

The department sent its CSI team to the scene of the crime and combed through evidence and surveillance video footage all through the night. Evidence collected at the scene pointed to Mr. Lopez, who was being questioned by police on Friday. He was then booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

According to Mr. Wagner, it is not yet known where Mr. Lopez is a resident.

— Josh Grega

Man arrested in carjacking

SANTA BARBARA — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with an armed carjacking at Milpas Motors, 735 N. Milpas St., in Santa Barbara, police said.

Around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the car shop following reports of the carjacking. Despatched advised the suspect, 34-year-old Stephen Becerra, was armed with a 12-inch knife and the involved vehicle was a green Bentley, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Following a short vehicle pursuit, police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Micheltorena and Laguna streets and Mr. Becerra was taken into custody, Mr. Wagner said.

— Mitchell White

Pilot, plane recovered from ocean

COURTESY PHOTO

The pilot and plane involved in Sunday’s crash near Campus Point at UCSB were recovered Thursday night.

Authorities have recovered the pilot and plane that crashed into the ocean Sunday near Campus Point at UCSB.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department took to the water off Campus Point at UCSB on Thursday to begin recovery efforts and located both the pilot and plane Thursday night.

Local law enforcement was assisted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau, a National Park’s Ocean Ranger and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin, according to Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The Coast Guard on Monday transferred its command to the Sheriff’s Office for a missing person investigation. The dive team members can dive to depths of 300 feet, Ms. Zick said.

Divers were searching for a Cessna 182 Skylane and its sole occupant, Deborah Nicholson, 61, of the Lake Tahoe area. The plane was located 180 feet below the surface, Ms. Zick said.

Once the wreckage was pulled to the surface, it was transported to the Goleta Pier by the National Park Service Ocean Ranger.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau confirmed Ms. Nicholson’s identity. The bureau’s investigation is expected to be finalized in approximately six weeks.

The plane lost communications with the Santa Barbara Airport tower at 7:09 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies responded to the area of Goleta Beach with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a County Air Support helicopter, a Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat and a Coast Guard cutter and helicopter.

The Coast Guard is continuing its investigation.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested in downtown stabbing

SANTA BARBARA — A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the 500 block of State Street last month, police said.

Marco Arizmendi was arrested Friday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement, as well as a parole violation, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 on State Street. Officers arrived and found an adult male with multiple stab wounds. Witnesses reported being in front of a local bar when the altercation occurred, Mr. Wagner said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

— Mitchell White

Narcan used to save overdose victims

ISLA VISTA — Two people were resuscitated through the use of Naloxone, better known as Narcan, Friday morning at two separate locations in Isla Vista less than an hour apart, authorities said.

At 2:34 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 6500 block of Trigo Road for reports of an unconscious subject. Deputies found a person who appeared to have overdosed on opioids and Narcan was administered before the patient was transported to a local hospital for continued care, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At 3:02 a.m. Friday, authorities responded to the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive and discovered a patient who was unconscious. Narcan was administered and the patient regained consciousness before being transported to the hospital for treatment, Ms. Zick said.

Those who witness signs of an opioid overdose are encouraged to call 911 immediately. Some symptoms to look for include: body has gone limp; face is extremely pale or feels clammy to the touch; purple or blue fingernails or lips; vomiting or gurgling noises; cannot be awakened or is unable to speak; and breathing or heartbeat slows and stops.

— Mitchell White