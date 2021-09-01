Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Road closure, parking restrictions planned for parade

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade route along N Broadway will be closed during the festivities Saturday, and parking restrictions will be enforced Saturday morning.

Parking is prohibited after 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive. Cars parked along the route will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The parade begins at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Mill Street and marches south on Broadway.

The road is expected to reopen around noon, after the parade concludes.

Police officers will be stationed along the route in case of emergency.

Spectators entering Santa Maria from Highway 101 may exit at Stowell Road to view from the Stowell shopping center area or exit at Main Street to watch from north of City Hall.

More parade information is available at elksrodeoparade.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Asphalt repair closes roads

SANTA MARIA — Construction crews will be repairing asphalt Thursday on westbound Cook Street between Miller and McClelland streets.

Traffic will be rerouted south on McClelland most of the day, including Santa Maria Area Transit buses.

Access in and out of Santa Maria Town Center Mall at McClelland and Cook streets will be closed, but the driveway into the parking structure on Cook Street east of McClelland will be open.

— Annelise Hanshaw