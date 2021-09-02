Traffic, crime and fire blotter

New fire engine arrives in Lompoc

COURTESY PHOTO

The Lompoc Fire Department’s new engine is made for fighting structure fires and emergency response.

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Fire Department is equipped with an additional fire engine and is preparing it to serve the community.

Firefighters expect to begin using it within the next few weeks.

“New fire apparatus typically only comes to a fire department every 20 to 30 years, so we are happy to add this new fire engine to our fleet, which will be an important resource for our community,” Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch said in a news release.

The new Pierce 1500 GPM triple combination pumping engine is stationed at Lompoc Station 1. Lompoc City Council approved the purchase a year ago, at a total of $691,861.

The city’s other similar engines, constructed for the frontlines, are 13 and 19 years old. The newest engine, a brush engine, was purchased in 2014.

— Annelise Hanshaw

County Fire Department plans Sept. 11 ceremony

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is holding a remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 across all its stations.

The department would like to honor the first responders that served communities 20 years ago, the victims of the terrorism attacks and military members who perished fighting terrorism.

Social distancing and masks are required.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Man reportedly wields replica handgun

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies found a replica handgun during a search Tuesday evening.

BUELLTON — A Lompoc man is facing weapon and drug charges after an incident that began when he was spotted with a replica handgun inside McDonald’s at 337 McMurray Road Tuesday evening.

While Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies from Buellton and Solvang reported to the area at approximately 5:34 p.m., the suspect reportedly left the fast-food restaurant.

He allegedly approached an uninvolved person in a vehicle and offered to sell narcotics, lifting up his shirt to display what appeared to be a handgun.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as Elijah Anthony Palacios, 21, of Lompoc.

When deputies searched him, they reportedly found a “glock style” replica firearm in his waistband, narcotics paraphernalia and approximately 1.5 grams of suspected fentanyl.

He is charged with possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of narcotic paraphernalia (misdemeanor) and possession of imitation firearm in public (infraction).

He was booked in the Lompoc Jail and later released.

— Annelise Hanshaw