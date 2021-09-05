Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Vegetation fire burns acres in Los Padres

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a small vegetation fire in the Los Padres National Forest that began burning on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out north of Zaca Lake in the national forest on Saturday, and the county’s fire department was dispatched to the incident shortly after 5 p.m. A county helicopter flying overhead reported that between two to three acres were burning “in light fuel with a moderate rate of spread,” Mike Eliason, the public information officer for the fire department, said.

No structures were immediately threatened by the incident.

Additional details or updates on the fire were not available by press time on Saturday.

— Madison Hirneisen

Driver injured in box truck collision

COURTESY PHOTO

One patient involved in the collision on Saturday morning was extricated and sent to Marian Regional Medical Center.

ORCUTT — A driver was injured following a collision between a box truck and a utility truck on Highway 101 on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred about a mile north of Palmer Road between Orcutt and Los Alamos, and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department was dispatched to the crash around 6:20 a.m., according to Daniel Bertucelli, the public information officer for the county’s fire department.

One patient required “heavy extrication” and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, Mr. Bertucelli said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.

— Madison Hirneisen