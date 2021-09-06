Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Train hits pedestrian in Gaviota

GAVIOTA — A pedestrian died Sunday afternoon after being hit by a train one mile south of Mariposa Reina. Officials paused train traffic.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded with an engine at 1:12 p.m., and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigators and coroners quickly arrived on scene.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Body discovered in Santa Maria pond

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered a deceased adult male from a Waller Park pond Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office did not initially report anything suspicious, but coroner’s detectives are continuing to investigate.

— Annelise Hanshaw