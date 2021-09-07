Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Los Olivos fire forces evacuations

Approximately 50-60 acres were charred Monday afternoon.

Attacking the fire from the air contained the fire within a couple hours of initial reports.

LOS OLIVOS — Families and livestock evacuated northeast Los Olivos Monday afternoon after an incident firefighters are calling the “Caballo Fire” grew in the 3300 block of Caballo Lane.

Preliminary reports estimate 50-60 acres damaged by the flames, which jumped a roadway. Support from multiple helicopters allowed crews to stop forward progress of the fire within a few hours of the 2:30 p.m. call time.

A temperature of 93 degrees paired with 15 mph winds spread the flames despite an aggressive attack from Santa Barbara County firefighters and aiding agencies.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Smoke could be seen from outside Los Olivos Monday as the Caballo Fire burned in a residential area.

Resurfacing begins on State Route 192

MONTECITO — Travelers on State Route 192 can expect up to five-minute delays as construction crews resurface the road between Cold Springs Road to .9 mile west of Nidever Road. Construction begins today.

Signs and traffic controllers will help drivers navigate one-way traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

— Annelise Hanshaw