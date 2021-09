COURTESY PHOTOS

A total of 69.51 acres have been damaged by the Caballo Fire in Los Olivos.

Caballo Fire at 70% containment

LOS OLIVOS — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is still at the scene of a vegetation fire off of Caballo Lane. The department expects to contain the fire by 6 p.m. today and no longer needs help from outside agencies.

GPS mapping allowed the department to pinpoint the amount of damage at 69.51 acres, including a livestock barn on Avenida Caballo.

The fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

— Annelise Hanshaw