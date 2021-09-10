Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Hot Springs road closure in effect until 5 p.m.

MONTECITO — A portion of Hot Springs Road between Riven Rock Road and East Mountain Drive will be closed, and a detour will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. today.

According to the county’s Public Works Department, the lane closure is occurring because the Montecito Water District’s contractor will be conducting a “micro-slurry” of the road.

The two lane closures associated with the road work will occur south of Riven Rock Road and just north of East Mountain Drive. Drivers should expect delays.

The road will reopen at 5 this evening. A similar closure and detour was in effect on Thursday.

— Madison Hirneisen