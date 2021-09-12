Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Eight arrested at DUI checkpoint

SANTA MARIA — Eight drivers were arrested at a DUI checkpoint conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department on Friday night.

Two drivers were arrested for DUI and six drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended/revoked license, according to a news release. A total of 144 cars were screened during the checkpoint, which was held at the 700 block of East Main Street from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

— Madison Hirneisen

County Fire responds to hydrogen bromide spill at UCSB

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department conducted a hazardous materials clean-up at UCSB Friday night after hydrogen bromide spilled out of a Physical Sciences building on campus.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Friday night after a 500-milliliter bottle of hydrogen bromide was spilled accidently, according to Debbie Lux, this weekend’s on-call public information officer for the fire department. As a result of the spill, all students were evacuated from the Physical Sciences building for about two hours Friday night.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hydrogen bromide is a “colorless gas with a sharp, irritating odor” that can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, nose and throat.

Officials from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded alongside officials from the county’s Environmental Health Services and neutralized the spill with sodium bicarbonate. No lingering hazardous material remains and no one was injured as a result of the spill, according to Ms. Lux.

— Madison Hirneisen