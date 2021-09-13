Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Two men shot in Lompoc

LOMPOC — Two men were found with gunshot wounds Saturday night in the 500 block of North M Street. A 20-year-old man with a semi-automatic weapon was arrested for their injuries.

The Lompoc Police Department responded to reports at 9:20 p.m. and found a 35-year-old male with a single gunshot wound. They provided first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital where he was treated for critical injuries.

A second victim, a 31-year-old male, later arrived in the emergency room with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police arrested Rafael Vivanco, who was located a few blocks away from the shooting. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Officers recovered a firearm from Mr. Vivanco. He is being held in the Lompoc Jail on the following charges: attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

— Annelise Hanshaw