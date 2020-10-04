Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard Avenue to Santa Claus Lane. A similar closure is planned during the overnight hours Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Santa Claus Lane to Bailard Avenue, as well as the southbound on ramp at Santa Claus Lane, and the offramps at Carpinteria Avenue, Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road. A similar closure is planned during overnight hours Monday through Thursday.

The southbound onramp and offramps at Reynolds Avenue will be closed for up to 16 weeks starting at 8 p.m. Monday.

The majority of the highway improvements are open, including the new Via Real connection across Carpinteria Creek. All improvements are open on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for pole replacement

Several road closures are scheduled this week for Southern California Edison power pole replacements.

A detour will be in place from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday for a power pole replacement at 826 Windsor Way.

An additional closure is planned from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday on portions of Toro Canyon Road south of Foothill Road. Southern California Edison, through its contractor, will replace an existing power pole, officials said.

A closure and detour will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday on portions of Varley Street, east of Hollister Street, in Summerland, as Southern California Edison replaces an existing power pole.

An additional detour and closure will be in effect between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 on Santa Rosa Lane, east of Lemon Grove Lane, in Montecito, for a pole replacement.

— Mitchell White