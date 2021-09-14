Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Resident catches thief through surveillance system

SANTA BARBARA — A resident who was out of town caught a trespasser Sunday night by viewing live home surveillance footage.

The Santa Barbara Police received a report from the resident at around 7:30 p.m., and the resident provided updates while watching the subject on the camera feed.

The suspect broke into the home, located in the 1200 block of Shoreline Drive, through a rear window. Numerous officers arrived and set a perimeter around the home.

Officers took note of a white Dodge sedan in the driveway not registered to the homeowner. The sedan was reported stolen Saturday.

Neighbors received a notification advising them to shelter in place, and others were advised to avoid the area. Law enforcement called for backup from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers watched the suspect pace around the home and change into the homeowner’s uniform. They commanded the suspect to surrender and exit the house.

The suspect, Trey Von Duus, 21, of Buellton, allegedly refused commands and appeared to barricade himself inside a bedroom.

Law enforcement entered the home through the garage and asked him to surrender. When he refused again, officers searched the home.

An officer and his canine partner Murdoch were deployed. Officers report they had to restrain the suspect to arrest him.

Mr. Duus suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital before being transported to Santa Barbara County Jail.

He faces charges of burglary (felony), vandalism (felony) and resisting arrest (misdemeanor). Bail is $50,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw