TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Los Padres National Forest closure extended until Sept. 22

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Los Padres National Forest remains closed alongside other Southern California national forests.

The regional order that closed California’s national forests was rescinded, but Los Padres National Forest is extending a forest-wide emergency closure through midnight Sept. 22.

The Angeles, Cleveland and San Bernardino national forests will also remain closed during this time.

The closures are intended to keep firefighters and members of the public safe. Fire personnel from the region have been working for weeks fighting large wildfires across the West.

There are 11 large uncontained fires on National Forest System lands in California, and more than 15,000 personnel, 303 crews and 1,113 engines are providing aid to the wildfires.

To learn more, go to fs.usda.gov/lpnf.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is giving community members a chance to chat during “Coffee with a Cop” from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The event will be held at the Good Bar inside the Goodland Hotel, at 5650 Calle Real.

Deputies will attend, ready to meet neighbors.

— Annelise Hanshaw