TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Bomb squad assesses box near De la Guerra Plaza





DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, the Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara County Bomb Squad investigated a package located in the courtyard adjacent to the City Attorney’s office Thursday. Center, a member of the bomb squad suits up to x-ray the box. At right, police blocked off De la Guerra Plaza Thursday.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara County Bomb Squad investigated a box near De La Guerra Plaza Thursday.

A portable x-ray device revealed the box was full of clothing.

The package was located in the courtyard adjacent to the City Attorney’s office.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, Santa Barbara Police Department told the News-Press that it was requesting the public stay away from the popular area, including the 700 block of State Street. Police taped off the plaza and told people not to enter it.

Around 12:20 p.m., the department determined the box was full of clothing. Afterward, the plaza was reopened.

SBPD recommends the public call law enforcement whenever they see suspicious packages. The department treats each situation as if it could be dangerous.

— Annelise Hanshaw