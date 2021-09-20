TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Motorcycle, sedan collide in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ — A motorcyclist and his passenger suffered major injuries in a collision Sunday at around 4:30 p.m.

The motorcycle collided with a sedan on State Route 246 west of State Route 154.

Both were transported by ground before being flown via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the sedan did not report injuries.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Deputies raise awareness for railroad safety

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies in Goleta are participating in “Operation Clear Track” this week. The initiative is the largest of its kind, highlighting the importance of staying safe near railroad tracks.

Approximately 2,000 serious injuries and deaths are reported each year in the U.S. around railroad tracks and trains.

This sobering statistic motivated Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver Inc. to coordinate Operation Clear Track, held during Rail Safety Week.

For the operation, law enforcement go to high-incident railroad crossings and share safety tips and enforce the law. This year, deputies in Goleta will be located near the crossing on Kellogg Avenue and Depot Road.

“Operation Clear Track is an important annual initiative to help save lives and keep our communities safe,” Amtrak Chief of Police D. Samuel Dotson said in a news release.

To learn more, go to oli.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw