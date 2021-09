COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics treat a man after a rollover crash Sunday night.

Rollover in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS — The driver of a Chevy Tahoe suffered major injuries after a rollover crash Sunday at around 11:45 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 101 before rolling several times. It landed in the center divider of the highway, south of Los Alamos.

The driver removed himself from the car, and Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics treated him before a Calstar helicopter transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Annelise Hanshaw