TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

SBPD arrests man for possession of child pornography

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested former Santa Barbara resident Jostin W. Artiga-Sanchez, 25, for the possession of child pornography.

He allegedly used a social media application to receive illicit photos of a juvenile.

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Santa Barbara Police Department Investigative Division. NCMEC believed he was living in Santa Barbara and receiving pornographic photos of a child.

At the time the crimes were allegedly committed, Mr. Artiga-Sanchez resided in Santa Barbara but had since moved to Los Angeles.

Santa Barbara Police and ICAC affiliates arrested the suspect on Sept. 9 in Los Angeles.

He was booked in the Santa Barbara County jail for felony possession of child pornography. Bail is set at $20,000.

Anyone that knows of or believes a child is being exploited is urged to contact SBPD at (805) 897-2355 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip line at missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Car-seat check-up event Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — Nearly four out of every five child car seats are improperly installed or adjusted, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Community members can pull their car-seat-equipped vehicles up to a check-up event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito Street in Santa Barbara.

Representatives from California Highway Patrol’s Santa Barbara area office, Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will ensure the seat is installed correctly and that the seat is not recalled.

The program is free, and CHP will not issue citations at the event.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Bike light giveaway in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA — California Highway Patrol officers, Isla Vista Community Services District representatives, UCSB student leaders and volunteers from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will be giving away 1,000 bike lights from 6-8 p.m. today in front of Pardall Center, 6550 Pardall Road.

The volunteers will also equip cyclists with reflectors, helmets and safety information.

CHP officers hope the event will reduce the number of traffic incidents involving bicyclists.

— Annelise Hanshaw