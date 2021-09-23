Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Man arrested in connection with shooting

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Sunday during a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 500 block of North T/U Street around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers “located evidence of a shooting,” but did not see any suspects or victims, according to a news release from the police department.

After an investigation, deputies identified David Thomas, 56, as a suspect.

Police arrested Mr. Thomas during a traffic stop that occurred around 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday. He was booked into the LPD jail and charged with assault with a firearm on person, possession of a firearm by prohibited person and possession of ammunition by prohibited person, according to a news release.

— Madison Hirneisen