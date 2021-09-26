TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Maria to begin resurfacing project in October

SANTA MARIA — Drivers in Santa Maria will likely experience traffic delays when the city begins its annual street maintenance surface seal program from Oct. 4 through the end of the month.

The highly traveled streets that will likely be most affected include East Main Street (Highway 166) from Suey Road to Dressler Avenue, Railroad Avenue from Donovan to Canal, Battles Road from Broadway (Highway 135) to Bradley, College Drive from Betteravia to McCoy Lane, Bradley Road from Betteravia to Crossroads, and Alvin Avenue from Railroad to Blosser, according to a news release.

Several residential neighborhoods are also being treated, including areas south of Donovan between Blosser to Railroad and Miller to Bradley, as well as residential streets north of Betteravia and south of Battles Road.

The $1.9 million resurfacing project will remove existing traffic stripping, place a surface seal and then re-establish the traffic stripping. Surface seal will be applied to about 600,000 square yards in the area.

Contractors will post a notice on city streets with dates and times when parking is not allowed. Residents living along streets that are being resurfaced will also receive notice when street access and parking are prohibited.

— Madison Hirneisen

Caltrans to construct retaining walls in Ventura County



COURTESY PHOTOS

Caltrans is beginning a project to construct retaining walls along the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County.

VENTURA COUNTY — Caltrans is beginning a $51 million project in Ventura County to construct two secant/retaining walls to restore eroded slopes on the coastal side of the Pacific Coast Highway south of Point Mugu State Park and Sycamore Canyon Road.

The purpose of the project is to permanently restore slopes that have been “structurally undermined by severe surf erosion,” according to a news release. The project began last week and is scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023.

Over the course of the project completion, a 1,000 foot stretch of the right southbound shoulder on the PCH will be closed. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 MPH, and the southbound lane will be a shared roadway with motorists and bicyclists.

Construction will occur day and night as needed every day of the week. For updates on the project, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

— Madison Hirneisen