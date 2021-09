COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a fire at Hollister Ave. and David Love Place just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Moving trucks ablaze near airport

GOLETA — Three box trucks caught fire just before 4 p.m. Sunday in a lot off of Hollister Ave. and David Love Place, across from the airport.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded with three fire engines, one truck and a battalion chief. The fire was extinguished by evening.

No structures were threatened by the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw