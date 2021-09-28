Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Teenager shot during verbal altercation

SANTA BARBARA — A 16-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound last Wednesday after a verbal altercation with a stranger. The suspect has not been arrested.

The victim was walking with another juvenile in the 1200 block of San Andres Street when a vehicle stopped, and an occupant addressed the teenagers.

A verbal altercation ensued, and an occupant of the vehicle fired a small caliber firearm, which struck the victim’s abdomen.

The victim arrived at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s emergency room around 8 p.m., and Santa Barbara Police officers interviewed the juvenile.

Detectives are investigating the case and have yet to arrest the suspect. SBPD believes the incident is isolated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SBPD at (805) 897-2355.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Panga boat apprehended at Arroyo Quemada Beach

A panga boat arrived at Arroyo Quemada Beach on Monday morning.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies aided and detained 15 passengers aboard a suspected smuggling boat Monday morning.

The one-engine boat landed on the shore of Arroyo Quemada Beach on Monday morning.

There have been multiple panga-boat arrivals at Arroyo Quemada Beach in the past three years.

— Annelise Hanshaw