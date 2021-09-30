Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Bank customers report $50k fraud

The Santa Barbara Police Department discovered debit card skimmers at several Bank of America ATMs.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department has received reports of fraudulent withdrawals from Bank of America customers, totaling $50,000 to date.

SBPD detectives have discovered ATM “skimmer” devices on Bank of America ATMs throughout Santa Barbara.

SBPD warns residents that skimming devices are often barely noticeable.

They believe the suspects are targeting customers with California Employment Development Department debit cards. The cards, managed exclusively by Bank of America, do not generally contain an EMV security chip.

Other communities along California’s coast have reported similar thefts.

SBPD confirmed nearly a dozen cases in a news release last month and has continued to receive reports as recently as last week.

The department warns the community to be vigilant, as the skimming devices are often concealed.

SBPD recommends customers perform transactions with a bank teller and warns against using ATMs that appear altered or damaged. To avoid a stolen PIN, customers can conceal the pad while they enter their number.

Officers also suggest transferring funds to an account protected by an EMV security chip.

Anyone with information is encouraged to file a report online at santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/police.

— Annelise Hanshaw

One dead after Santa Maria collision

SANTA MARIA — An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision Tuesday night.

Two vehicles collided around 10 p.m. in the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Orchard Street.

Santa Maria Police officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive passenger trapped inside a vehicle.

SMPD’s traffic bureau is investigating the incident.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Sycamore Canyon Road rerouted during gas leak

MONTECITO — A portion of Sycamore Canyon Road was closed to traffic Wednesday morning during an outside gas leak.

The leak was in the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road.

The road reopened at 12:40 p.m.

— Annelise Hanshaw