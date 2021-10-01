Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Task force tips yield two child porn arrests

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department’s participation in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to two arrests this week.

Samuel Lafond, a Carpinteria resident, was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography Wednesday.

SBPD detectives investigated Mr. Lafond after receiving two cyber tips about a Santa Barbara IP address from LAPD’s task force.

The tips allege he exchanged child pornography via a messaging app.

Detectives seized electronics and other evidence.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence Mr. Lafond was allegedly attempting to meet juveniles for sexual purposes. This crime is being investigated separately.

During the search and arrest warrant service, detectives determined Mr. Lafond is the suspect in assault and battery cases. The investigation is ongoing.

Bail is set at $300,000.

Gilberto Hernandez-Ortuno, 47, of Santa Barbara was also arrested Wednesday following a child pornogtaphy cyber tip.

After serving a search warrant, SBPD found evidence of child pornography on his cell phone. SBPD alleges Mr. Hernandez-Ortuno received and stored photos via a social media app. Detectives confirmed his connection to the social media accounts.

He is charged with possession of child pornography and is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail with a $20,000 bail.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Prescribed burns planned at Vandenberg SFB

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Two areas inside Vandenberg Space Force Base are scheduled for a series of prescribed burns before the end of the year.

The Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department will target 20 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub at Purisima Point Beach sometime between today and Nov. 30.

The area will be burned over three to six days, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A 50-acre area near Minuteman Beach has a burn window from today through Dec. 20. It also has a three-to-six day burn period, with days beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m.

The burn days are determined by weather and air quality conditions. If conditions are not clear, the burns will be rescheduled.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District will provide further notification when optimal burn days are selected.

The district coordinates with surrounding areas and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts.

APCD warns residents to limit outdoor activities when they can smell smoke.

Precautions are vital to children, the elderly and those with heart and lung conditions. Sensitive residents should close windows and doors on the day of the burn.

Symptoms of smoke exposure include: coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.

To monitor the county’s air quality, visit ourair.org.

The Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System is online at ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs.

— Annelise Hanshaw