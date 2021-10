Temporary road closures in effect today

SANTA BARBARA — A portion of two Santa Barbara streets will be temporarily closed today for Southern California Edison to replace existing power poles.

A detour will be in effect on San Marcos Road from 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Lilac Drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

For updates, visit countyofsb.org/pwd.

