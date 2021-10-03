Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Police: SMHS teacher arrested after ‘sexting’ juvenile

SANTA BARBARA — A San Marcos High School teacher was arrested on Friday after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to a juvenile male.

Santa Barbara Police and Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jarrod M. Bradley, a teacher and tennis coach at San Marcos High School, at the school’s campus on Friday. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for distributing harmful materials to a minor and communicating with a minor with criminal intent.

Police received reports of Mr. Bradley’s behavior on Thursday when the juvenile victim told officers that he had been in contact with a man who sent messages of “sexting” nature, including explicit photographs. The juvenile recognized Mr. Bradley, according to a news release from the SBPD.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The SBPD is encouraging additional victims or anyone with further information to contact Detective Sgt. Larson at 805-897-2347.

— Madison Hirneisen