Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Santa Maria man arrested after armed standoff

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria resident was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly shooting a man and firing a gun at law enforcement Saturday night.

Santa Maria Police responded to a 911 call at 11 p.m. Saturday that reported a man threatening another man with a gun at a home in the 500 block of West Taft.

It was later revealed the suspect shot the victim at least two times, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

When officers arrived, a shot was fired in their direction, and they saw a subject with a gun running away.

Additional gunshots were heard, and officers evacuated residences in the area. Residents received an emergency alert around midnight.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s air support responded to aid the search from above.

The SMPD SWAT team and canine officers conducted the search and located the suspect in a residence in the 500 block of W Polk Street. The suspect had barricaded himself.

The Crisis Negotiation Team got the suspect to surrender after several hours of negotiation.

Law enforcement recovered two firearms during the investigation, which is ongoing.

Jose Manuel Ramirez Magos, 20, was arrested at around 7:45 a.m. and the emergency alert was canceled shortly after.

— Annelise Hanshaw