Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Driver dead at the scene of crash by Arroyo Hondo Preserve

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters had to extricate an occupant from a vehicle that crashed alongside Highway 101.

GAVIOTA — A 51-year-old Santa Barbara resident died after suffering major injuries in a crash Monday afternoon.

The man was driving northbound on Highway 101, north of Vista Point, in a black Jeep Wrangler. He veered onto the right shoulder and steered into a dirt embankment.

Traffic restrictions were imposed on the area.

If anyone has information regarding the collision or the preceding events, contact Officer Sims at California Highway Patrol’s Santa Barbara area office at (805) 967-1234.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Mannequin on cliff causes false alarm

SANTA BARBARA — Multiple agencies responded to reports of a medical emergency at Hope Ranch Beach, but the paramedics’ patient turned out to be a mannequin.

A beachgoer reported a person 30 feet down a cliff above Hope Ranch Beach at 3:50 p.m. Monday.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other agencies responded with UTVs, a drone, engines and a truck.

Infrared technology showed the figure was a mannequin, left from a movie shoot days earlier.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Vehicle crashes into building

SANTA MARIA — A vehicle crashed into a building in the 300 block of S. Thornburg Street Monday, making the structure unsafe. No one was injured.

The Santa Maria Fire Department responded, and installed a column to stabilize the cracked structure. A Santa Maria building official issued a red tag, labeling the building unsafe and forcing an evacuation.

— Annelise Hanshaw